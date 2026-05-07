Jaime Pressly Joins OnlyFans, Calls It a Creative Evolution

Jaime Pressly is making a bold move into the creator space ... launching an OnlyFans and joining a growing list of Hollywood names taking their content straight to fans, TMZ has learned.

The "My Name Is Earl" star tells TMZ the decision is all about staying current and keeping creative control. "I've always believed in evolving with the times. This is another way for me to connect directly with my audience, on my own terms, with creativity and intention," Pressly tells us.

Pressly says her experiences meeting fans at conventions played a big role in the shift toward a more direct platform. "I've loved meeting fans at various comic-cons and the excitement of having those real face to face moments made me want to seek options like OnlyFans," she says.

She didn't go in blind either ... Pressly teamed up with Creators Inc. CEO Andy Bachman to help shape the rollout, and he's confident fans will show up.

Bachman tells us she has "the rare mix of mainstream star power and a real audience connection that modern platforms reward," adding she's "an elite entertainer," and fans are going to love what she creates on OF.

Her move comes just a month after "American Pie" star Shannon Elizabeth launched her own OnlyFans ... another sign established actors are embracing the platform as a legit extension of their own brands.