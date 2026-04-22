OnlyFans Star Cece Rose's Busty Coachella Takeover of 'TMZ After Dark'

Coachella FOMO hit hard last weekend ... but Cece Rose made sure the "TMZ After Dark" crowd didn't feel left out.

The influencer and OnlyFans star brought full festival energy to Hollywood Friday night, hopping aboard our party bus and basically turning it into her own mini Coachella takeover ... and if you don't believe us, just watch the video!

Cece rolled deep with DJ Blue, who kept the vibes going with tracks from artists who dominated the desert this year, including Justin Bieber, Sexyy Red and Karol G.

Passengers understood the assignment, too ... showing up in festival mode with cowboy boots, bandanas and plenty of drinks in hand as the bus made its way through Hollywood.

First stop: Jameson's Irish Pub ... where the crew threw back peanut butter shots and even got Cece involved in a heated beer pong battle.

Then it was off to Beaches WeHo, where Cece grabbed the mic, hyped up the entire bar and kept the party rolling.

But the biggest moment of the night came at Saddle Ranch Chop House ... where Cece hopped on the mechanical bull and gave the crowd exactly what they were waiting for.

Let's just say people were paying very close attention to her ... personality.

Earlier in the night, Cece also spilled a little tea about her dating life ... saying she's not into meeting guys through DMs, and prefers old-school run-ins at bars. That said, her inbox is apparently flooded with famous faces ... and if you want names, you'll probably have to subscribe to her OF!