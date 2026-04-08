'Age of Attraction' Cast Hosts 'TMZ After Dark' Tour, Runs Into Victoria Justice

There's No Time Like the Present to Party!!!

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''TMZ After Dark'' is aging like a very expensive bottle of wine ... and this latest tour proves it!

We rolled through L.A. this weekend with "Age of Attraction" stars Leah, Chris and Jorge fresh off their reunion ... pulling up to Saddle Ranch where we ran into Victoria Justice!

Victoria jumped in for some off-the-cuff fun, trying to guess everyone’s ages -- and yeah, let’s just say ... not even close!

From there, we kept the party going at Jameson’s Pub and Beaches WeHo, even turning the bus into a rolling Q&A on age, attraction and everything in between.