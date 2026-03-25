Did the 'TMZ After Dark' Bus Just Turn Into 'Survivor'?

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On Friday night, "Survivor" star Romeo Escobar hosted "TMZ After Dark" and transformed the bus into a full-blown "Survivor" challenge!

With DJ RachyRach dropping beats right beside him, Romeo -- who's now an entertainment producer at L.A.'s KTLA-TV -- brought the island to Los Angeles, hiding a “hidden immunity idol” onboard ... and the winning passenger scored a bottle of wine!

Romeo owned the night, strutting the aisle like a runway, breaking into Lady Gaga songs, and keeping the entire bus locked in. The energy carried through the all-out bar crawl, as the tour hit the Burgundy Room, Beaches WeHo, and Saddle Ranch.

And Saturday didn’t slow down! TV host Shy Taylor took over with DJ Nimfo, leading the 818 crowd through standout stops, including Power House Bar -- complete with savory pickleback shots and some of the best cocktails in Hollywood.