TMZ Bus Tour On Fire Thanks to 'Temptation Island' Star Ashley G

Lit Enough to Go Up in Flames ...

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Saturday night wasn’t just another "TMZ After Dark" tour ... it turned into a full-blown reality show on wheels!

Ashley G from "Temptation Island" took over the bus and immediately raised the stakes, turning the ride into her own version of Temptation Voyage ... "Who out of you is getting the most lit tonight?!" she challenged couples and groups, setting the tone before the bus even left the curb.

Teamed up with West Hollywood favorite DJ Coach West, the duo had undeniable chemistry ... riffing, hyping the crowd, and keeping the energy sky-high all night long.

First stop? Jameson’s Pub in Hollywood. In honor of St. Patrick’s Week, passengers kicked things off with ice-cold Jameson’s peanut butter shots -- a thick, white-chocolatey hit that had everyone buzzing early.

Then things escalated.

At Beaches WeHo, what was supposed to be a standard stop turned into a full-on surprise drag show -- and not the brunch version. This one was late-night, louder, and way spicier. Passengers were twerking hard, the crowd was wild, and yes ... there’s video to prove it.

By the final stop at Saddle Ranch, the bus was officially on fire ... figuratively. Between the famous chicken bites, iconic pink gummy shots, and free mechanical bull rides, guests were living out peak Hollywood chaos -- all while Y2K classics blasted in the background.

By the end of the night, one thing was clear ... Ashley G didn’t just host the TMZ tour -- she OWNED it.