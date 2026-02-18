'TMZ After Dark': Shelby Carter, Jerrie Johnson Host Double Valentine's Buses

Play video content TMZ.com

"TMZ After Dark" kept the love buzz rolling deep into the night ... doubling the trouble with two party buses taking over Hollywood Saturday, led by actress Jerrie Johnson on one and singer Shelby Carter on the other!

Catch the clip -- 'cause this wasn’t just any ol' Valentine's Day ride, it was a rolling party ... with DJ Coach West blasting nonstop heat that kept the energy sky-high whether you showed boo'd up or flew solo.

Jerrie’s bus pulled up to hot spots like Power House and Beaches WeHo -- and she wasn’t just hosting -- she was dancing, vibing, and turning the whole thing into her personal dance floor with fans along for the ride.

Over on Shelby’s bus, she brought the full star treatment -- paps onboard, red-carpet vibes, and stops at The Burgundy Room, Rainbow Bar & Grill, and Sunset speakeasy, Puzzle ... where she gave a private performance of her new single "Roses," all while Smashburger kept everyone fed.