Nikki Paige Helps 'TMZ After Dark' Bring Nightlife Back to L.A. With Super Turnt Tour

Move over EDC, move over Insomniac, because we have a new EDM festival in town ... "TMZ After Dark!"

Friday night was hosted by pop-alt singer Nikki Paige and DJ'ed by the enigmatic DJ Eveready, who quite literally turned the bus into a music festival on wheels. Nikki performed her original music while everyone got TURNT.

Dare we say, we had our first-ever mosh pit on the TMZ bus? And just looking at a clip of everyone vibing makes you wonder: Is "TMZ After Dark" bringing L.A. nightlife back?!

People were dressed like they were going to a music festival like Coachella or something, even having a raver-esque dance party outside the bus!

Our first stop was Scum and Villainy, an outer-space-themed bar that gave us their famous blue milk shots. But the grand finale was the Saddle Ranch, because the TMZ celeb tour is not our only tour where you might spot a celeb out and about!

After we got our pink gummy shots at our Saddle Ranch stop, we ran into someone who truly had us starstruck ... BARNEY! That's right, David Joyner, who played Barney in the costume for the first 10 years, is alive and well and hung out with our tour at the Saddle Ranch! Thank you, Nikki and Barney, for an amazing night!