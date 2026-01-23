Alix Earle Hopped on TMZ Tour Bus to Dodge Pics Outside Plastic Surgeon's Office

Play video content YouTube/@alixearle

Alix Earle says she once panicked at the thought of the reporters finding out she was going into a plastic surgeon's office ... but, instead of running from the media, she ran toward the TMZ bus tour instead ... a move we support any celeb doing!

The influencer revealed the awkward moment in a video she shared to YouTube Thursday ... where she explained how she was going to get a nose job consultation, when she spotted our TMZ Celebrity Tour.

Fearing people on the bus would record her going into a plastic surgeon's office, Alix says she panicked and quickly got on the bus to talk to all the riders.

We actually found the clip of Alix hopping on the bus ... and, she told us she was attending a few meetings in the area -- though she obviously didn't say one was with a plastic surgeon.

And, because we got her out just a few days after the 2024 Oscars, we asked her who her fav star who won an Oscar was ... and, ya gotta watch the full clip to hear her response.

