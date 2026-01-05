Alix Earle’s Dad Name-Drops Tom Brady In TikTok After St. Barths Buzz

Play video content TikTok/@ashley.earle

Alix Earle's dad seems to approve of Tom Brady -- well, at least of his wardrobe choices ... 'cause TJ name-dropped the GOAT as one of his style inspirations after his influencer daughter was spotted getting cozy with the quarterback in St. Barths.

Ashley Earle posted the vid over the weekend, which initially started with her hubby criticizing her oversized blazer ensemble. Turns out the jacket she was rocking belonged to him … and he stole the look from TB12.

"I actually got that jacket because I saw Tom Brady wearing one like that," he said.

"Are you serious?" Ashley asked.

"I swear to God," TJ said.

Based on how hard the others in the room laughed… it's fair to assume the whole fam is taking it in stride after videos obtained by TMZ showed Alix and Tom enjoying their time together on NYE.

In the video, you see the two vibing to some music as she leaned in to whisper something in his ear … all while caressing his back.

Another video shows the 48-year-old getting his groove on as the 25-year-old gave him a sultry, over-the-shoulder look.

While it's unclear whether anything legit comes of this ... it all follows Earle breaking up with Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios -- saying distance played a role in the two ending things.