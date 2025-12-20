Tom Brady Posts Pics Set to Logic Suicide Prevention Hotline Song After Gisele Marriage News

Tom Brady posted for the first time since news of his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's marriage to Joaquim Valente broke ... and, a song he added to his posts will have some raising some eyebrows.

Here's the deal ... the ex-NFLer shared two photos to his Instagram story Saturday morning -- the first of which shows TB12 in a white hoodie with "Forever Young" written on the chest. While it's only a photo, Brady added audio to the post ... the song "1-800-273-8255" by Logic featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid.

If you're not familiar with the track, it has lines like "I feel like my life ain't mine" and "I don't wanna be alive." The title is the old suicide prevention hotline number, though it's since been changed to the simpler 988.

It's unclear if Brady meant anything by his choice of song ... though he used it again on another pic he shared -- this one showing him looking ripped in a black shirt and matching athletic shorts. We've reached out to Tom about the song usage.

Brady could be pining over his ex, we suppose ... who we learned got married to her former jiu jitsu instructor Valente during an intimate ceremony near their Surfside, Florida home on December 3. The two welcomed their first child together in February.

Brady has seven rings ... though it might be Gisele's ring that's got him in the feels -- stay tuned.