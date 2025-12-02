Maya Brady, Tom Brady's Niece, Goes No. 1 In Softball League Expansion Draft

Tom Brady heard 198 names before his in 2000 ... but his niece, Maya, didn't have to wait at all to have hers called on Monday -- 'cause the former UCLA star went No. 1 overall!!

The Athletes Unlimited Softball League held its expansion draft as it grows to six teams before next season ... and the Oklahoma City Spark had first dibs on a handful of unprotected players from the original four franchises.

the moment Maya Brady became the first EVER draft pick of the Oklahoma City Spark in AUSL history! 💙#BeTheSpark pic.twitter.com/WT89vK28xX — Oklahoma City Spark | AUSL (@ausl_spark) December 2, 2025 @ausl_spark

Brady previously suited up for the Talons after going 19th overall in the draft earlier this year ... and went on to hit .647 with a homer and five RBI in six games to help her squad win a championship.

That's all the Spark needed to see ... 'cause Brady was first off the board with the top pick.

Of course, Brady's uncle famously fell all the way to the sixth round of the 2000 draft ... and ultimately became the best and most successful quarterback in NFL history.

Maya was bound to be a star -- after all, she's also the niece of former Red Sox star and two-time World Series champion Kevin Youkilis.

Maya deserves all the shine herself, though -- she crushed it for the Bruins during her collegiate career and was named two-time Pac-12 Player of the Year and was a three-time First team All-American selection.

She's also repped the Red, White and Blue ... winning gold for the United States at the 2025 World Games.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.