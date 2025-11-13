Tom Brady–Owned NYC Card Shop Robbed Of Nearly $10K In Baseball, Pokémon Cards

A high-end trading card shop owned by Tom Brady was robbed in New York City of nearly $10,000 worth of baseball and Pokémon cards, according to police.

The NYPD says the incident occurred shortly before noon on October 20 ... when a man at CardVault by Tom Brady attempted to purchase items, but his payment declined.

The suspect then allegedly managed to trick the employee into believing the items were paid for, before ultimately walking out of the store with $9,710 worth of merchandise.

FYI, Brady has been an investor in CardVault since February, holding a 50% stake in the company.

"Sports collectibles and cards have been part of my DNA since childhood, and CardVault has set the gold standard for what a modern fan experience should be," Brady said in a press release at the time.

"This isn't just about buying and selling cards; it's about curating history, building community, turning fans into collectors, and giving them access to own great moments in sports."

The lower Manhattan location that was hit just opened a few weeks before the robbery occurred. In fact, Brady was just recently there for the grand opening festivities.

Beyond NYC, Tom and Card Vault have stores in Chicago, Boston, New Jersey, Dallas and on Long Island.