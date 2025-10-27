Tom Brady Seemingly Drops F-Bomb During Eagles Vs. Giants Broadcast

Did He Just Drop An F-Bomb?!?

Tom Brady might need to wash his mouth with soap ... 'cause the NFL legend-turned-broadcaster seemingly dropped an F-bomb live on TV while calling the Eagles vs. Giants game on Sunday.

The moment in question happened in the first quarter of the NFC East matchup in Philadelphia ... when the seven-time Super Bowl winner was praising Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' running abilities.

TB got a lil too excited and dropped an fbomb on Fox lol pic.twitter.com/WHc5hN87pL — Riley (@rlyshw) October 26, 2025 @rlyshw

"Whenever I watch him play, it's like the d-line's almost there to get him ... and then nope!!" Brady said before uttering the line that raised some eyebrows.

Here's what it sounds like -- "He just squirts away and they can't f***in' ... uh, just like that" -- although we can't say for sure if that's what was said. Perhaps we've all been watching too many Samuel L. Jackson movies.

The apparent slip didn't go unnoticed ... as folks on social media were quick to clip it and repost it all over X.

Brady, of course, is no stranger to cussing like a sailor -- he even has his own LFG Player of the Game award he hands out weekly ... with the acronym standing for his signature "let's f***in' go" phrase he used during his playing days.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Fittingly, Hurts got the honor after the Eagles' 38-20 win.