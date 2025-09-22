Tom Brady Claps Back at Dave Portnoy, Denies $75 Million Saudi Payday

Play video content FS1

Tom Brady is speaking out after Dave Portnoy claimed he's getting $75 million to "unretire" and play flag football in Saudi Arabia ... asking sarcastically, "who cares about facts right?"

It all stems from a segment on "Wake Up Barstool" Monday morning ... where Portnoy said Brady secured an insane bag to take part in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic with a bunch of former and current NFL stars.

Brady caught wind of El Presidente's report ... and asked the Barstool founder, "Are we just picking numbers out of a hat and reporting them?"

"While we're breaking news... Elvis is doing the halftime show, and Babe Ruth is gonna sign some autographs for fans," Brady continued. "Also I heard Dave prefers floppy pizza."

Despite the seven-time Super Bowl champion's clapback, Portnoy doubled down on his claim ... saying "that's the number I was told" before asking Brady to come on the show to discuss.

On "The Unnamed Show" last week, Portnoy called Brady "a money whore," saying he's never saying no to anything as he tries to figure out his post-playing career.

"Having said that, I don't know that there's anyone who would turn down that much money for one second," Portnoy said.