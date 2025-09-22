Tom Brady Chastised By PETA Over 'Kick The Dog' Remark

'Kick The Dog' Comment Is Out Of Bounds

PETA isn't pleased with Tom Brady ... telling TMZ Sports it wishes the Fox broadcaster hadn't made his "kick the dog" comment while calling Sunday's Bears vs. Cowboys game.

The animal rights org. told us Monday it was surprised to hear the NFL legend mutter the phrase ... as it stated it knows TB12 is "kind to animals."

WHAT😭



Tom Brady in response to George Pickens throwing his helmet: “yeah those helmets can be… it’s like the dog at home”



???? pic.twitter.com/RQRNFOBctm — Carson Caldwell (@caldwellcorner_) September 22, 2025 @caldwellcorner_

"So," PETA added, "we were as confused as everyone else by his comment about 'kicking the dog at home.'"

If you haven't seen it, Brady made the bizarre remark after watching Dallas wideout George Pickens slam his helmet in disgust following a key dropped pass.

The former signal-caller said players' buckets are "like the dog at home."

"Kick the dog, throw the helmet," he said. "Whatever it takes."

He immediately faced backlash ... and on Monday, PETA said it hopes the ex-quarterback learns from it.

"PETA encourages Brady to remember that millions of people listen to him," the org. said, "that the language we use can encourage kindness or violence towards animals, and that we should never normalize taking our frustration out on a beloved companion."

In its statement, PETA also included several alternatives to popular animal-themed idioms Brady and other broadcasters might use in the future ... including trading "Kill two birds with one stone" for "Feed two birds with one scone."