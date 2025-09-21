Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Terry Bradshaw Has No Issue With Tom Brady Juggling Fox, Raiders Roles

Terry Bradshaw Tom Brady's Role Juggling Is Fine By Me!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
091825_terry_bradshaw_kal
THAT'S BETWEEN THEM!!!
Terry Bradshaw sees nothing wrong with Tom Brady balancing his role as a Fox broadcaster with his gig as a Raiders owner ... telling TMZ Sports it's just not a big deal to him.

Brady, of course, sparked a firestorm of sorts among NFL fans this week ... after he was seen in Las Vegas' coaching booth wearing a headset during the Raiders' "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Chargers.

Fans were even more up in arms about the scene when it was reported during the game that Brady had regular talks with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly about game plans.

Many felt there was a conflict of interest -- given the access he has to other teams as Fox's No. 1 color commentator ... but Bradshaw told us out in New York City on Wednesday it's a nothing burger.

tom brady raiders sideline getty
Getty

"It is, I suppose, different from anything we've ever seen," he said ... before adding, "I don't have a problem with it."

Most of the NFL world seemed to feel similar -- as Bears head coach Ben Johnson insisted during one of his media availabilities, it's not an issue.

chip-kelly-kal-09-18-2025
NOTHING NEFARIOUS
Las Vegas Raiders

Kelly, too, downplayed things -- telling reporters on Thursday he doesn't even chat with Brady about game plans.

Brady will be back in the booth again on Sunday for the Bears' home tilt with the Cowboys. As for when he'll see his Raiders next ... it might not be for a few weeks, as Las Vegas' next non-Sunday game is Nov. 6.

