Terry Bradshaw Has No Issue With Tom Brady Juggling Fox, Raiders Roles

Terry Bradshaw sees nothing wrong with Tom Brady balancing his role as a Fox broadcaster with his gig as a Raiders owner ... telling TMZ Sports it's just not a big deal to him.

Brady, of course, sparked a firestorm of sorts among NFL fans this week ... after he was seen in Las Vegas' coaching booth wearing a headset during the Raiders' "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Chargers.

ESPN's Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, and Peter Schrager on Raiders minority owner and Fox analyst Tom Brady, who's in the coaches' box tonight. 🏈🎙️ #NFL #MNF pic.twitter.com/fb0SfCqZLy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 16, 2025 @awfulannouncing

Fans were even more up in arms about the scene when it was reported during the game that Brady had regular talks with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly about game plans.

Many felt there was a conflict of interest -- given the access he has to other teams as Fox's No. 1 color commentator ... but Bradshaw told us out in New York City on Wednesday it's a nothing burger.

"It is, I suppose, different from anything we've ever seen," he said ... before adding, "I don't have a problem with it."

Most of the NFL world seemed to feel similar -- as Bears head coach Ben Johnson insisted during one of his media availabilities, it's not an issue.

Kelly, too, downplayed things -- telling reporters on Thursday he doesn't even chat with Brady about game plans.