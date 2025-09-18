Raiders' Chip Kelly Downplays Chats With Tom Brady, 'We Don't Talk About Game Plans'

Play video content Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is adamant Tom Brady does not have a huge role in the team's game planning process ... saying Thursday when the two talk ball, they keep it pretty generic.

Peter Schrager, of course, reported during "Monday Night Football" that Brady -- a Raiders co-owner who also helps broadcast NFL games for Fox -- talks with Kelly 2-3 times a week ... and occasionally goes over game plans with the assistant coach.

ESPN's Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, and Peter Schrager on Raiders minority owner and Fox analyst Tom Brady, who's in the coaches' box tonight. 🏈🎙️ #NFL #MNF pic.twitter.com/fb0SfCqZLy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 16, 2025 @awfulannouncing

But Kelly -- who addressed the report for the first time during Vegas' media availability Thursday -- insisted the talks are far more casual.

"We spent a lot of time over the summer, a couple Zooms, he was traveling all over the place, I was away, and we would just talk ball," Kelly said. "I just used him as a resource of, 'Hey, when you faced a Mike Zimmer-type defense, what did you like protection-wise and play-wise?'"

"But on a weekly basis, he's not game-planning with us or talking to us."

Kelly went on to say Brady has previously joined coaches in their booth ... explaining the GOAT was present during their preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers earlier this year. He added Tom doesn't speak to assistants when he's up there.

"I think he's just watching football," Kelly said.

The NFL said in a statement Tuesday morning the seven-time Super Bowl champion violated no rules by being in the booth Monday night.