Tom Brady Rocks Headset In Raiders' Coaches Booth During 'Monday Night Football'

Tom Brady proved he's super hands-on in his role with the Las Vegas Raiders -- the GOAT was spotted soaking in "Monday Night Football" from the coaches' booth ... headset and all.

The Raiders' minority owner was shown on the ESPN broadcast during the first quarter of the Silver and Black's primetime matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 ... and while he didn't look too talkative, he did seem laser-focused on what was going on down on the field.

Brady's had to juggle his post-playing jobs -- during his first year as a Fox on-air talent, the NFL banned him from pre-production meetings, visiting team facilities or attending practices ... but the rules were amended prior to the 2025-26 season to allow him to chat with coaches and players virtually or off-site.

The broadcast also mentioned how Brady has had consistent communication with Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly to discuss game plan... but head coach Pete Carroll later refuted that report, claiming they only talk about "life and football" in general.

The elephant in the room is whether Brady's involvement is a conflict of interest ... as his access to teams could give an unfair advantage if they're on LV's schedule.

But based on the league's new approach to Brady's gigs, it seems like everything's A-OK for now.