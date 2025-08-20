Tom Brady Clowned By Ex-Teammates Over Son's Height

Tom Brady's no longer the tallest in his family ... the ex-NFL superstar revealed Wednesday his teenage son has officially passed him -- and a pair of his former teammates clowned him over it.

TB12 took to his IG page to show off a recent golf outing he had with his eldest boy, John "Jack" Moynahan, and despite there being a carousel of 11 pictures of the dudes on the links, all anyone in the comment section wanted to talk about was his son's height.

In the first photo of Brady's post, you can see Jack's now a few inches taller than the future Hall of Famer ... which led to jokes from both Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski.

"Is Jack standing on something?" said Evans, who won a Super Bowl with Brady in Tampa Bay. "Besides business lol."

Added Gronk, "Jack is way more beastly than you."

Jack's height has always been a topic Tom's touched on publicly ... in fact, just two years ago, they posed back-to-back to try to see how many inches the 6-foot-4 Brady still had on his kid.