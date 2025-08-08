Tom Brady Statue Erected At Gillette Stadium

Play video content New England Patriots

Tom Brady's statue has finally touched down at Gillette Stadium.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion was honored with the sculpture outside the Patriots Hall of Fame in the Patriot Place Plaza at a star-studded ceremony on Friday, just months after Robert Kraft announced the tribute was incoming.

Brady had the best seat in the house for its unveiling ... and when the tarp was pulled off of it, he was all smiles and gave Kraft a big hug.

The memorial is awesome -- it features a 17-foot bronze Brady pumping his fist into the air ... and Kraft told the crowd at the festivities it took around 20,000 hours to complete. And, when everyone got their eyes on it, loud cheers erupted.

Of course, nobody's more deserving of the accolade than Brady ... as the 48-year-old went from a sixth-round pick in the 2000 NFL Draft to being arguably the greatest quarterback ever.

Outside of his seven SB wins (six with the Patriots, one with the Buccaneers), he also set countless records during his 20-year NFL career, including the most passing yards, touchdown passes and games started.

Kraft promised in 2024 the statue would "symbolize his position not as the greatest in franchise history but the greatest in all NFL history" -- and it seems that feat's been accomplished.