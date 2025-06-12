Tom Brady Statue To Be Unveiled At Patriots' Gillette Stadium In August

The New England Patriots just announced Tom Brady's statue will be erected outside Gillette Stadium ahead of their first preseason game in August ... with the organization planning a special ceremony to promote the 12-foot tribute.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft initially shared the plans for the bronze Brady during his Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony last year -- the same night the 47-year-old quarterback’s No. 12 was retired.

Kraft said the statue would "perpetuate the legendary legacy of this once-in-a-lifetime player" ... and a local artist had already been commissioned for the gig.

Now, fans have an official date to circle on their calendars -- August 8 ... the same day the Pats host the Washington Commanders for a preseason matchup.

A legacy etched in bronze forever.@TomBrady’s statue will be unveiled on 8/8 prior to Patriots vs. Commanders. pic.twitter.com/mRfKkbqC7i — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 12, 2025 @Patriots

The unveiling was initially projected to happen during the 2024 season ... but Brady found himself busier than expected as he started his $375 million broadcasting career with Fox Sports.

Brady is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback to ever take a snap ... so a statue in his honor is the ultimate no-brainer.

His 20-year career in New England was nothing short of dominant ... with six Super Bowl championships in nine appearances -- and he added another ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021 for good measure.

He also shattered numerous NFL records while on his path to greatness ... including most passing yards (89,214), most passing touchdowns (649) and most Super Bowl wins (7) -- just to name a few.