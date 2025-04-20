Tom Brady Dances to Travis Scott During Coachella Set, on Video

Tom Brady went "SICKO MODE" at Travis Scott's Coachella set ... grooving to the rapper's popular hits and flashing a Colgate smile for the camera.

The former NFL star hit up the second weekend of the popular SoCal festival ... and, an eagle-eyed fan captured him bouncing around to Scott's performance.

Tom Brady watching Travis Scott perform at Coachella last night



🐐x🐐 pic.twitter.com/hDpNzE0DFl — TRAVIS SCOTT DAILY (@dailytrvis) April 20, 2025 @dailytrvis

Check out the clip ... Brady's wearing a sweater, hood pulled over his cap -- and, he shoves his hands deep in his pockets, clearly fighting off the cold here.

Despite the chill, TB12's having a great time ... grinning wide while seeming to chat with the people next to him.

It doesn't appear Tom was joined by a romantic partner or anything at the event ... though he's been linked to several big names -- like Irina Shayk -- since splitting with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

Brady's been busy in recent weeks with a series of fun events ... including zooming into Pete Carroll's class for a surprise discussion and hitting up David Beckham's birthday party.