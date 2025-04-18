Tom Brady, JuJu Watkins Zoom Into Pete Carroll's USC Class

Pete Carroll assembled an Avengers-esque lineup of guests for his USC course this week ... with none other than Tom Brady and JuJu Watkins joining the class!!

The Las Vegas Raiders coach/professor welcomed the seven-time Super Bowl champion -- and as he noted, his new boss -- to Thursday's session via Zoom ... and students in attendance understandably lost it when TB12 popped up on the big screen.

The class, called "The Game of Life," is being taught by Carroll, USC Dean of Religious Life Varun Soni, and adjunct professor of entrepreneurship David Belasco.

They've already had some sick guests like Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and "Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis -- but the most recent class may have been the G.O.A.T. lineup.

Carroll praised Brady as the ultimate competitor -- and it's safe to say he wasn't just blowing smoke because the Fox analyst is a minority owner of his current team.

Watkins wasn't necessarily a guest speaker as she's enrolled in the class ... but also joined virtually as she recovers from her recent ACL injury she suffered in the NCAA tournament.

Watkins was able to pick TB12's brain about the ailment ... as he also tore his ACL during the 2008 season.