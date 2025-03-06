Eli Manning Destroys Caitlin Clark in Pop-A-Shot Competition

Play video content New York Giants

Eli Manning ain't just a GOAT killer on the gridiron ... he's apparently one on the hardwood too -- as he just eviscerated Caitlin Clark in a game of mini-hoops.

The New York Giants legend -- who famously beat Tom Brady in two Super Bowls -- took on the WNBA superstar in a game of Pop-A-Shot to kick off his most recent episode of "The Eli Manning Show" ... and check it out, Peyton's little bro dominated.

Eli sank basket after basket -- and ended up winning the contest, 76-51.

To be fair, Clark -- who's used to shooting basketballs from a bit deeper range -- did say the famed arcade game isn't exactly her forte ... but Eli still took the chance to gloat over the surprising W nonetheless.

"We do a lot of games on this show with guests," he said, "I've never beat anyone before."

He then cracked a joke about how he had been "practicing all week."

Clark wasn't too bitter over the loss ... she ended up having a fun chat with Eli later about her career, her success and some of her Indiana Fever teammates.