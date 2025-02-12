Eli Manning's Ex-Teammate Slams Hall of Fame Voters for Snub, 'Come On, Man!'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Prince Amukamara -- one of Eli Manning's former teammates -- is going to bat for the ex-New York Giants star ... ripping Hall of Fame voters for not allowing the QB into Canton this year.

Amukamara -- who played with Eli from 2011 through 2015 -- told TMZ Sports out at Super Bowl week in New Orleans that Manning got screwed when the Pro Football Hall of Fame didn't include the signal-caller in the 2025 class that was announced on Feb. 6.

"Snub, dude," the former cornerback said emphatically. "Come on, man!"

Eli was competing with 14 other modern-era finalists for as many as five spots in '25 ... but the committee opted to take Jared Allen and Antonio Gates instead of the two-time Super Bowl winner.

While Amukamara had no issues with Allen or Gates' selections ... he told us Manning should've been in there right alongside the two NFL legends.

"Whatever criteria, they just need to switch it up, man," Prince said. "Because Eli was a hands-down Hall of Famer, man."

For his part, Manning told us out in NOLA just hours after he received the tough news that he wasn't sweating it one bit.