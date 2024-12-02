Tom Brady Posts Thirst Trap During Fishing Outing

Tom Brady's clearly thankful for retirement ... sharing his relief over not having to play in crappy Buffalo weather anymore -- all while sending out a friendly reminder he's hot A.F.

The G.O.A.T. shared some snaps from his post-Thanksgiving fishing and golf outings ... and judging by the visuals, he didn't overdo it on the turducken.

TB12 ditched his shirt for the boat trip ... and after snagging some queen snapper, he posed with one of his catches.

"A little warmer than it looked in Buffalo last night," Brady said ... a reference to the snowy "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the Bills and San Francisco 49ers.

Of course, Brady is based in Florida now ... so he no longer has to brave the cold on the gridiron like he did countless times in his 23-year career.