Tom Brady Gives Tour Of Incredible Memorabilia Collection

Tom Brady's office looks like a damn sports museum ... with the legendary quarterback showing off some of his prized possessions in his house -- and it's truly incredible.

TB12 gave a tour of the collection on his latest "Last Week" vlog ... and when he explained it would be impossible to pick his five favorite things in the lineup, we understand why.

Not only did Brady have his Super Bowl MVP trophies, signed team balls and old playbooks ... but he also pointed out several cool items he's received from his famous friends.

Brady talked all about cleats he got from David Beckham back in 2007, a stadium seat signed by Joe Montana and Dwight Clark (featuring the drawn out play from the iconic "Catch") and a Willie Mays autographed jersey.

He also mentioned a helmet he got from Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton, his "Saturday Night Live" script and his old high school diploma.

He made sure to give his family some love among the cool items ... including a few framed photos of his loved ones on the shelves.