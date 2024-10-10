Tom Brady Donates $100K To Hurricane Milton Victims, 'Stay Strong Florida'

Tom Brady is coming to Florida's aid after Hurricane Milton slammed the Gulf Coast ... by donating $100K to the victims who desperately need essentials in the wake of the devastating storm.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ -- who played three seasons in Tampa Bay and won a Super Bowl -- announced his contribution on Thursday, a day after Milton made landfall in the Sunshine State.

"In the wake of Hurricane Milton, I'll be making a donation of $100k to help get essentials like food, water and first aid to fellow Floridians in need," Brady said.

The future Hall of Famer revealed that Go Puff -- a goods and food delivery company -- will match his donation, and benefits will go to the Volunteer Florida Foundation.

"Keep those impacted by these storms in your prayers, look out for your neighbors, and continue to help out any way you're able," Brady said.

"Stay safe, and stay strong Florida 💪."

After spending 20 seasons in New England, Brady made Florida his second home when he signed with the Buccaneers in 2020. He won his 7th SB with the Bucs that same season.

Brady -- currently a commentator for NFL on FOX -- also owns a waterfront mansion in Miami.

Hurricane Milton is the second massive storm to slam Florida in less than two weeks. Multiple people have reportedly been killed and millions are without power.