Tom Brady Shows Off his Intense Workout in Instagram Photos

Tom Brady may have retired from the NFL ... but he hasn't thrown in the towel on his workout routine.

In fact, the former star New England Patriots QB is hitting the gym harder than ever as evidenced by the series of photos he posted Monday to Instagram.

Brady -- who is now a FOX Sports commentator -- appeared in a pair of shorts and sneakers with no shirt, showing off his incredible abs. The dude looks ripped!!!

Tom's exercise regimen is pretty intense as might imagine ... he mixes aerobic cardio with "great muscle resistance." He also does weighted step ups, heavy resistance band pushups and a bunch of box jumps. Plus, he goes for a swim.

In the caption, the football legend wrote, “Color analysts have to stay in shape too!” For anyone who doesn't know, a color analyst is someone who provides expert analysis and commentary on sports teams and athletes.

As you know ... Brady has been sitting in the announcer's box with his partner Kevin Burkhardt since his FOX debut earlier this month.