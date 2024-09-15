Tom Brady's Second Week In Broadcast Booth Goes Off Without A Hitch

Tom Brady's second week in the broadcast booth seemed to go off much smoother than his first ... he just wrapped up calling the Cowboys vs. Saints game in Dallas -- and there appeared to be far fewer critics of his work this go-around.

Brady cruised into AT&T Stadium in a dark suit and dark tie -- after receiving mixed reviews during his call of the Cowboys vs. Browns Week 1 matchup last Sunday -- and he seemed comfortable from the get-go.

He had a fun interaction with Jerry Jones down on the field in the pregame -- receiving a custom ball from the Dallas owner. Minutes later, he got into a spirited chat at the 50-yard line with Mike Tyson, who was at the stadium promoting his upcoming fight against Jake Paul.

Once inside the booth, Brady looked and sounded poised. He poked fun at the way he was left hanging by Mike Pereira last week ... by ensuring he got a proper fist bump from Dean Blandino this week.

He also had people on social media praising his calls throughout the afternoon -- including when he screamed during CeeDee Lamb's big first-half touchdown reception.

When you’ve got Tom Brady reacting like that, you’re doing something right. pic.twitter.com/ItQuzMSeYO — Michael Bier (@MichaelJBier) September 15, 2024 @MichaelJBier