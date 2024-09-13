Tom Brady Admits 'Things To Clean Up' After Fox Debut

Tom Brady knows he's got some kinks to iron out after calling his first NFL game with Fox ... admitting his performance wasn't perfect, but is confident he's going to improve.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion broke down his TV performance on his latest vlog ... which showed him relaxing on a private jet after the Dallas Cowboys whooped the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.

When asked how he was feeling about his outing, 47-year-old Brady said it felt good to get the ball rolling ... especially with all the emotions that surrounded his debut.

"I'm not tired from the game, just tired from the buildup," TB12 said on his "Last Week" series. "The emotional energy, a lot of emotional buildup and not quite knowing how things are going to go."

"Certainly a lot of fun, definitely some things to clean up. So it's all a learning process, man."

Brady also shared footage of a FaceTime call he had with his son ... where he said he was thinking about him the entire game -- and couldn't wait to get home to give him a hug.

While some people shared some harsh criticism of Brady's first time on the mic, he said being in the booth and sharing analysis is what he's meant to do.

"Felt like I was doing what I should be doing. It's going to get better."