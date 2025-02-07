Eli Manning In Good Spirits After Hall of Fame Snub

Play video content TMZSports.com

Eli Manning's being a great sport about his Hall of Fame snub ... TMZ Sports just caught up with him out on Bourbon Street, and it's clear as day he's not sweating the slightest bit.

Check out our chat with the New York legend down in New Orleans on Friday ... while there's a large sector of the football world up in arms over him not getting the official call to Canton on Thursday, he's very obviously not bothered.

Yes, Jared, THAT was the knock! Hall of Famer Steve Hutchinson welcomes his former teammate into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025! "The Hall of Fame Knocks: Class of 2025" airs at 10 p.m. EST on @nflnetwork. @visualedgeit | @HutchSevenSix | #PFHOF25 pic.twitter.com/sgVFmkr726 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 7, 2025 @ProFootballHOF

The 44-year-old former signal-caller was in amazing spirits -- and even cracked a joke about the situation!!

"I'm happy for the guys who got in," he said. "I feel like I was part of the moment because Jared Allen got in and he sacked me so many times I feel like I helped him get in. So, I feel like you have to be happy about that."

Manning was one of 15 modern-era finalists competing for as many as five spots in the 2025 class -- though voters ultimately ended up only selecting two ... Jared Allen and Antonio Gates.

While Manning's career statistics might not be comparable to most all-timers ... there were plenty of NFL fans who felt his two Super Bowl wins over Tom Brady would be enough to get him in on his first try.

Nonetheless, Eli told us he's happy as ever ... pointing out all the great things he's got going on this week.

"I'm walking down Bourbon Street right now," he said, "we've got the Super Bowl in my hometown of New Orleans."