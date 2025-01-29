Caitlin Clark Turns Down NBA's 3-Point Contest Invitation

Bad news ... the Steph Curry vs. Caitlin Clark shootout won't happen, barring an unforeseen last-minute change, 'cause the WNBA superstar has reportedly told the league she ain't interested!

All-Star Weekend is set to tip off at the Chase Center in San Francisco in just 2 1/2 weeks ... and The Association had hoped to involve the dynamic WNBA Rookie of the Year in the festivities.

Think Steph vs. Sabrina Ionescu's in a 1v1 showdown -- which was a huge hit last year. The NBA was looking to expand on that, in addition to CC, also throwing Klay Thompson into the mix.

But, according to Sports Business Journal, that likely will NOT happen.

SBJ reports Clark is "disinclined" to join the competition next month, though discussions between the former number-one overall pick and the NBA are still ongoing.

It wouldn't be the first time Caitlin has said no to an invite to hoop. The 23-year-old declined a multi-million dollar offer to join Ice Cube's Big3 League. She also turned down an invite from Unrivaled, a new women's basketball league.

Of course, Clark's been hella busy the last year ... and seems to be enjoying her downtime, hanging with her boyfriend, Butler assistant coach Connor McCaffrey. She's also been seen chillin' with Taylor Swift.

Play video content Indiana Fever