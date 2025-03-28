Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson Trolls Falcons On 3/28, 'For Those Who Celebrate'

Ya thought 3/28 was gonna come and go without Bill Belichick's girlfriend taking a shot at the Atlanta Falcons?? Yeah, right -- Jordon Hudson made sure to acknowledge the sports "holiday" on Friday ... letting her followers know she's celebrating in honor of her man's old team!!

The 24-year-old posted an Instagram Story with a sly caption that read, "Happy 3/28 Day to all who celebrate" ... and shared a pic of her with the North Carolina coach back from their Super Bowl week festivities last month.

The image shows them in the same outfits they wore when they were spotted out in New Orleans on Feb. 8 at brunch with the NFL commish Roger Goodell.

Hudson’s t-shirt said "Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl 51 Champions" ... a sneaky diss at New England's opponent in the Big Game in 2017, which Tom Brady and co. won.

The Patriots, of course, executed an epic comeback in SB LI – they were down 28-3 to the Falcons late in the contest before pulling out the win.

In honor of the iconic game, fans in Massachusetts make sure to pay tribute to the feat every time March 28 rolls around ... and now that her relationship has gone public, Hudson's getting in on the fun, too.

Unclear how Hudson got her hands on the losing team's canceled merch ... but it's certainly savage regardless!!

Hudson has dealt with her share of trolls herself since her Belichick romance was revealed ... but she's happily in love, even making sure to remind everyone "that’s my man" on social media.