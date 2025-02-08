Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson Trolls Falcons At Brunch With Roger Goodell

Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson are getting their troll on in New Orleans ... poking fun at the Atlanta Falcons in front of the NFL commissioner.

Check out Jordon's shirt ... it's a Falcons Super Bowl champions tee. Jordon's fit is a reference to one of Bill's greatest Super Bowl triumphs, and one of the big game's biggest chokes.

Bill famously coached the New England Patriots to victory in Super Bowl LI ... with the Pats storming back from a 28-3 deficit to stun the Falcons and win in overtime. The Falcons had their championship gear ready to go, BB and Tom Brady ripped their hearts out.

The troll job runs deeper ... Bill interviewed to be the Falcons head coach last year but they passed on him, and now he's the head coach at the University of North Carolina.

Bill and Jordon were walking to brunch in New Orleans on Saturday morning when they bumped into Roger Goodell ... so the NFL commish saw the troll first hand. Bill and Jordon then met up with sportscaster Jim Gray and his wife for a double date.

Take a close look at Jordon's ring finger too ... she's got some interesting jewelry there. Unclear if the two lovebirds are engaged -- no one in her camp will confirm or deny -- but the ring certainly suggests Bill popped the question.

Bill and Jordon have a history in NOLA too ... one of the first times they were ever spotted in public together was in January 2023 ... a year before we first broke the news of their relationship.

The pair attended the NFL Honors on Thursday night, when Snoop Dogg roasted them for their 48-year age gap. Bill is 72 and Jordon is 24.

Play video content FOX Sports

Bill wore all his Super Bowl rings to the event and Jordon wore her cheerleading championship ring from college.

Now she's got a new ring ... and it will be interesting to see if it's an engagement.