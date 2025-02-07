Snoop Dogg Cracks Savage Joke About Bill Belichick's Girlfriend At NFL Honors

Play video content FOX Sports

Nobody was safe from Snoop Dogg's jokes at NFL Honors on Thursday night -- not even Bill Belichick's girlfriend, who got ribbed by the rap legend for her age!!

The 53-year-old was tapped to man the mic at the annual football awards show in New Orleans ... and in keeping with hosting tradition, he went on a roast to get the party started.

Snoop took shots at a bunch of people -- Jerry Jones, the Bengals' defense and refs at Chiefs games -- before he turned his sights on Belichick's 24-year-old partner, Jordon Hudson.

Snoop got the joke started by saying, "I've been a football fan for a long, long time. I mean, I remember back when the Cowboys was good. I remember back when the Chiefs was bad."

Then, he got to the punchline ... "And I remember, what was it? Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet!"

The camera then panned to 72-year-old Belichick and his cheerleader GF ... and while the UNC head coach giggled, Hudson seemed stunned -- although she eventually let out a laugh.

Elsewhere in the arena, there were plenty of shocked faces, too -- but, again, everyone ultimately found it to be in good fun and let out smiles.

While perceived as an unlikely couple due to their nearly 50-year age gap, Belichick and Hudson have been going as strong as anyone since meeting on a plane ride in 2021.

They've done a couples Halloween costume, appeared at multiple red carpet events, and Jordon's also seemingly made the move to North Carolina with him as he starts his first-ever venture into the college game.