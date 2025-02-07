Snoop Dogg Cracks Savage Joke About Bill Belichick's Girlfriend At NFL Honors
Nobody was safe from Snoop Dogg's jokes at NFL Honors on Thursday night -- not even Bill Belichick's girlfriend, who got ribbed by the rap legend for her age!!
The 53-year-old was tapped to man the mic at the annual football awards show in New Orleans ... and in keeping with hosting tradition, he went on a roast to get the party started.
Snoop took shots at a bunch of people -- Jerry Jones, the Bengals' defense and refs at Chiefs games -- before he turned his sights on Belichick's 24-year-old partner, Jordon Hudson.
Snoop got the joke started by saying, "I've been a football fan for a long, long time. I mean, I remember back when the Cowboys was good. I remember back when the Chiefs was bad."
Then, he got to the punchline ... "And I remember, what was it? Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet!"
The camera then panned to 72-year-old Belichick and his cheerleader GF ... and while the UNC head coach giggled, Hudson seemed stunned -- although she eventually let out a laugh.
Elsewhere in the arena, there were plenty of shocked faces, too -- but, again, everyone ultimately found it to be in good fun and let out smiles.
While perceived as an unlikely couple due to their nearly 50-year age gap, Belichick and Hudson have been going as strong as anyone since meeting on a plane ride in 2021.
They've done a couples Halloween costume, appeared at multiple red carpet events, and Jordon's also seemingly made the move to North Carolina with him as he starts his first-ever venture into the college game.
She, too, got to rock one of his Super Bowl rings Thursday night ... and given how tight they've been recently, another diamond ring from Belichick in the near future might not be too far off!