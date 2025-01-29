Bill Belichick Suggests Lombardi Trophy Be Renamed After Tom Brady

Bill Belichick thinks it might be time for the NFL's Super Bowl hardware to get a rebrand ... saying players win championships, not coaches -- so in reality, the Lombardi Trophy should be named after Tom Brady!!

The Patriots legend -- who won six championships with TB12 in New England -- shared his take on the "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray this week ... when he admitted even the best coaches in the world won't get far without a great roster.

The North Carolina Tar Heels' new coach listed several notable guys he coached throughout his time in New York, Cleveland and New England ... and said they're the ones that deserve all the shine -- 'cause they got it done on the field.

"Those are guys that won the games, man." the eight-time S.B. winner said. "I didn't make any tackles. I didn't make any kicks. That was [Adam] Vinatieri that made that kick in four inches of snow."

He went on to share some words of wisdom he got from fellow football great Bill Parcells ... adding, "You got to have good players and as a coach, you want to give your players a chance to win."

"You want to put them in a position where if they go out there and play well, they'll have a chance to win."

When Gray followed up by saying the trophy is named after Lombardi -- who won the first two Super Bowls with the Green Bay Packers -- Belichick chuckled and made his suggestion.

"Maybe they should name it the Brady Trophy. He won seven of them."

