Bill Belichick Joins X, Says 'Beat Dook' In First Post

Bill Belichick's digital footprint is getting bigger -- the University of North Carolina head football coach just launched his own X account!!

The 72-year-old Tar Heels manager fired off his first post on Elon Musk's platform on Monday ... saying, "'Beat Dook' my first words as a boy are my first words on X! Go Heels!!" while adding in a few hashtags, including #ChapelBill, for good measure.

Coach made sure to prove it's really a legit account and not fake ... taking a break from his first day of recruiting alongside his son, Steve, to hop on "The Pat McAfee Show" to make the big announcement.

It's an important step for Coach -- after all, he's gonna have to interact with a ton of young talent to make sure he builds a competitive roster ... and high schoolers live on social media.

BB only follows 16 users at the moment -- so far, it's a bunch of Tar Heel-related accounts, NFL insiders, his girlfriend and Class of 2026 recruits Zavion Griffin-Haynes and Gavin Waddell.

Life on the internet wasn't always Belichick's jam -- after all, he famously said he's "not on SnapFace" or "InstaChat" ... but he's since come around to making an Instagram as well.