UNC Alum Applies For 'Chapel Bill' Trademark After Belichick Takes Tar Heels Job

One North Carolina super fan sprang into action after the big Bill Belichick news broke this week ... with a proud alum rushing to trademark "Chapel Bill" shortly after the legendary coach announced he was taking his talents to the Tar Heels football program.

TMZ Sports spoke with 2000 grad Anthony Proscia -- who filed papers Wednesday -- and he said his main goal with the move was to ensure the viral phrase didn't fall into the nefarious hands of the school's hated rival fanbases over at Duke or NC State.

Of course, "Chapel Bill" is a play on the town UNC is located in -- Chapel Hill. The phrase has quickly taken off, with the Tar Heels' X account using it in multiple social media posts to announce the hire.

While Proscia filed the trademark for clothing and apparel, he told us if his alma mater or Belichick reached out to him ... he would entertain the idea of handing the reins over to either party.

So far, the UNC alum has yet to hear from the school or Bill ... but with coach's formal introduction today -- things could change quickly.

In the age of Name, Image, and Likeness -- universities are looking for any way to generate funds. It was reported yesterday that the 72-year-old coach would have "upwards of $20 million" to help recruit talent -- so a few extra bucks from merch could go a long way.