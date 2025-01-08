Tom Brady Reportedly Attempting To Lure Bill Belichick To Coach Raiders

Tom Brady might very well be public enemy No. 1 in Chapel Hill this year ... 'cause he's reportedly trying to lure Bill Belichick away from UNC -- and straight toward the Las Vegas Raiders.

The new part-owner of Mark Davis' franchise just recently put in a call to his old boss to talk about Sin City's head coaching position, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said Wednesday.

It's unclear if Brady formally made him an offer or anything like that ... but with Vegas opting to fire Antonio Pierce on Tuesday -- there certainly is a vacant role Belichick is more than qualified to fill.

Belichick, of course, just agreed to be the Tar Heels football head man in December -- and he's given no indication he would renege on the deal if a coach-needy NFL team came calling this month.

But, his contract states if a $10 million buyout is paid ... he is free to walk -- opening the possibility of a Brady-Belichick reunion in 2025.

The G.O.A.T. and the Raiders, though, are apparently not the only ones sniffing around The Hoodie's five-year pact with North Carolina ... Pelissero reported "multiple" other teams have inquired about getting him out of it too.

So far, the Raiders, Jaguars, Bears, Patriots, Jets and Saints have openings ... but the Dallas Cowboys could be on the hunt for a new sideline manager soon as well.