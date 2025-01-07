Raiders Fire Head Coach Antonio Pierce

The Las Vegas Raiders will have a new head coach in 2025 ... they just fired Antonio Pierce.

Mark Davis made the move official on Tuesday afternoon, following a disappointing 4-13 season.

"Antonio grew up a Raiders fan and his Silver and Black roots run deep," the team said in a statement. "We are grateful for his ability to reignite what it means to be a Raider throughout the entire organization. We wish nothing but the best for Antonio and his family in the future."

Pierce first took over the Vegas sidelines in 2023 after Josh McDaniels got the axe midseason ... and when he led the team to a 5-4 record to close out the year, Davis dropped the interim tag from his title for '24.

But Pierce didn't have nearly the same success in his first season as the Raiders' fulltime head man ... struggling with inconsistent quarterback play and a tough AFC West schedule.

No word yet on who they'll target now for the open gig ... although with Mike Vrabel's ties to new part-owner Tom Brady, don't be surprised if the former Patriots linebacker ends up being a leading candidate.