Raiders Expected To Hire Antonio Pierce As Head Coach

The Las Vegas Raiders didn't have to look far to fill their head coaching position -- the team is expected to take the "interim" off Antonio Pierce's title ... and make him their next head coach.

According to multiple reports, the Raiders are currently finalizing a deal with the former Washington and Giants linebacker ... this after going 5-4 as the leader of the sidelines in the 2023-24 campaign.

A ton of players on the roster made it clear they wanted Pierce in charge next season ... and it sounds like they'll get their wish Friday afternoon.

Of course, Pierce took over after Josh McDaniels was fired on Halloween night ... helping the team get back on track following a 3-5 start.

It's one less job opening in the NFL ... as the Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders, Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks continue their search for their next head coaches.