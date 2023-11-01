Las Vegas Raiders Fire Josh McDaniels

Josh McDaniels is out of a job in Las Vegas ... Raiders owner Mark Davis announced late Tuesday night he's canning the head coach.

In addition, the Vegas honcho said he was moving on from general manager David Ziegler as well.

"After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward," Davis said in a statement, "I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave. I want to thank them both for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best."

The two were both brought on board before the 2022 season began with some high expectations ... but they found little-to-no-success in their brief time in Sin City.

In the '22 season, they posted just a 6-11 record ... and this year, they had just a 3-5 mark before their firings.

And, to make matters worse, they looked so bad in a loss to the Lions on "Monday Night Football" earlier this week, their star player, Davante Adams, threw a temper tantrum on the sidelines.

Davante Adams was visibly frustrated on the Raiders bench. pic.twitter.com/8wIEyZJleu — ESPN (@espn) October 31, 2023 @espn

Davis revealed linebackers coach Antonio Pierce -- who played in the NFL for nine seasons -- will fill in for McDaniels as interim HC ... while Champ Kelly will replace Zeigler.

The firing marks the second time McDaniels has gotten the boot from a head coaching role, back in 2010, the Denver Broncos canned him after less than two years on the job as well.