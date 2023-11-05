Ex-NFL Star Andre Rison Hoping To Be Candidate For Raiders' Head Coach Job

Play video content TMZSports.com

The ex-NFL star says if he had things his way, that'd absolutely be the case in Las Vegas ... telling TMZ Sports he "would love to" be the next head coach of the Raiders.

"[Mark Davis] knows that," the former Raiders wideout said. "And, I think the whole world knows it as well."

It might sound farfetched to some ... but Rison has quietly been working to be the honcho of a major football team for years.

The 55-year-old tells us over a decade ago he began the process of learning the coaching ropes alongside Deion Sanders ... and now, he clearly believes he's ready to take over the headset at a bigtime program.

Rison says turning around his alma mater, Michigan State, would be ideal ... but replacing McDaniels in Vegas is also a dream of his.

"It would be a great opportunity," Rison said, "a great chance to not only show the world, but show myself the dedication I have given in the coaching game."

For now, linebackers coach Antonio Pierce is getting the first crack at the Vegas gig ... but in the offseason, Mark Davis is expected to conduct a wide-ranging search for McDaniels' permanent replacement.