Raiders' Robert Spillane Reveals Wife's Pregnancy After Game-Winning Interception

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane used the biggest play of his career as the perfect opportunity to drop some incredible news ... revealing he and his wife are expecting their first child together!!

The 27-year-old former Western Michigan star picked off New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson in the final minutes of the Sunday Night Football matchup ... securing the 16-12 win for the Raiders -- marking their second-straight victory under interim head coach Antonio Pierce.

Spillane was interviewed right after the final whistle ... and the guy turned the spotlight to his wife, Shelby, who was cheering like crazy for him in the stands.

"My wife is actually pregnant," Spillane told Melissa Stark. "So we get to tell the world tonight that my beautiful wife will have our first baby here in June, so I’m looking forward to it."

Spillane -- who married Shelby this past offseason -- was clearly stoked about the announcement ... perhaps more than his highlight play to win the game!!

It was a whirlwind of emotions for Spillane -- the guy broke his hand just two weeks ago, which required surgery ... but he never missed a single down of gameplay.

When asked about his toughness, Spillane chalked it all up to being a true "football player."

"Football players play football games," he added. "They play hurt, they play injured. I learned that at a very young age. Most people think you have to play hurt but not injured. You have to play injured. You got to play with broken fingers. You got to play with a broken hand. You got to play with a torn MCL."

"It's an honor and a privilege to go out there. So I never want to miss any opportunity to be on the field."