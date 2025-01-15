Ex-Steelers Star Ryan Clark Says Mike Tomlin Should 'Look Into' Leaving Pittsburgh

Ryan Clark says it might be time for Mike Tomlin to pull up his stakes in Pittsburgh ... telling TMZ Sports a change of scenery could result in an Andy Reid-like run for his former head coach.

It's now been eight years since Tomlin last won a playoff game, and while many online are calling for his head, Clark said his old team should absolutely NOT fire the 52-year-old.

Instead, the ex-Steelers defensive back told us Tomlin should explore his other options ... because he truly believes the coach still has it.

"Coach Tomlin should look into whether or not his voice is better suited somewhere else," Clark said. "Whether or not the cache that he will carry from what he's done in Pittsburgh will help another locker room more than it's helping the locker room in Pittsburgh."

Clark compared the whole situation to the one Reid was in back in 2012 ... when he left the Eagles after years of success to go manage the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Andy Reid's voice seemed to have lost a little steam in Philadelphia that was picked up in Kansas City," Clark said.

"I believe that can be an answer for Mike Tomlin."

Clark then implored any team with a current vacancy at its head coach spot to look into whether or not Tomlin might be available.

The 45-year-old also spoke with us about the Dallas Cowboys' sideline manager position ... and he explained Deion Sanders could be a good fit there. As for if Bill Belichick would work -- Clark was sure of it, though he seemed skeptical The Hoodie would leave UNC so soon.