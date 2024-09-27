Steelers Need To Formally Name Justin Fields Starting QB, Ryan Clark Says

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ryan Clark no longer plays for Mike Tomlin, but if he did ... he's making it clear he'd tell the Steelers head coach he needs to officially name Justin Fields the starting quarterback ASAP.

The former Pittsburgh defensive back said in an interview with TMZ Sports this week he believes a formal announcement would help his ex-team immensely going forward.

Of course, Tomlin has yet to do it ... as he still appears to be debating on whether or not the team should stick with Fields, or flip to Russell Wilson whenever the former Super Bowl champion is 100 percent healthy.

Fields, though, has been very good through the Steelers' first three games -- leading Pitt to a 3-0 record -- and Clark says it's now about time the 25-year-old signal-caller gets control of the reins fully.

"I loved the fact that every week I knew we were going to line up with Ben Roethlisberger and if he threw an interception and if it went bad that he was our guy and we were sticking with him," Clark said.

"Having that indecision and not necessarily knowing that it's going to be Justin Fields the rest of the season or it could be Russell Wilson, that's a little difficult."

Nonetheless, Clark praised Fields for handling the situation super well.

As for if he thinks the Steelers can keep up the hot streak with or without the formal naming of a QB1 -- Clark said definitely ... as long as the team continues to get solid play from the quarterback position.

