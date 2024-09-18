Joey Bosa False Alarm Triggers Massive Police Presence At NFL Star's Home

Police officers raced to Joey Bosa's home late Monday afternoon and pulled up to the NFL star's door with their weapons drawn ... but, thankfully, no one was in any danger -- and the whole ordeal ended up being a false alarm.

TMZ Sports has learned ... the LAPD received a call of a possible burglary in progress at Bosa's Los Angeles-area home at around 5 PM -- after a security system at the residence was triggered.

Law enforcement said there might've been suspects inside the house -- and as you can see in the video from the scene ... they took no chances as they entered the home with guns in their hands.

Fortunately, we're told cops searched the area and found no evidence of a break-in or any crime. They later learned through a comb of surveillance video that wind appeared to set off the alarm ... and shadows made it look like someone might have been in the house.

Bosa has played in both of the Chargers' season-opening wins this month ... logging nine total tackles and two sacks. He's expected to suit up again for L.A. on Sunday -- when it takes on the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

