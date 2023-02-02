Raiders' Maxx Crosby Rips Joey Bosa For Blasting Refs, 'F***ing Crybaby'
Raiders' Maxx Crosby Rips Joey Bosa For Blasting Refs ... I'll Never Be A 'F***ing Crybaby'
2/2/2023 10:36 AM PT
Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby ripped Joey Bosa for complaining about NFL officials after the Chargers' playoff loss, and vowed himself to never act like a "f***ing crybaby".
"A couple of games ago, when f***ing dude had a meltdown and blamed the refs," Crosby said of Bosa on Barstools' Bussin' With The Boys, saying, "I see dudes blaming, oh, f*** it, O-linemen hold all the time. Refs don't call it."
#Raiders Maxx Crosby calls #Chargers Joey Bosa a "crybaby"— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 2, 2023 @NFL_DovKleiman
“Sh*t like that is so weak to me. You’re gonna get held. I’m not gonna double down and look like a little f**king crybaby.”
Been a rough couple of weeks for Bosa..pic.twitter.com/li31Rd2nin
"I'll never be that guy. S*** like that is so weak to me. You're going to get held. I know I get held all the time. You watch the Rams' last drive against us. I was getting literally tackled."
Crosby continued ... "I'm not going to go and double down and look like a little f***ing crybaby," he added. "That's not me."
Of course, Maxx took aim at Bosa after the star pass rusher complained about the refs following his team's 31-30 collapse to the Jaguars in the Wild Card Round.
"I need to be more accountable for my actions, obviously, but..."@jbbigbear unloads as he & the @chargers head into the offseason following last night's loss to the Jaguars@diehardboltclub #Chargers @BB_Chargers @BFTB_Chargers pic.twitter.com/fvhA2IvSCX— Sports Central LA (@SportsCentralLA) January 15, 2023 @SportsCentralLA
"I think there just needs to be more accountability," Bosa said after the playoff game. "I mean if I say something to them I get a $40,000 fine, but if they blow a call that ruins an entire team's season, they're probably back in the locker room after the game like, 'Haha got that asshole. Yeah, got him. Fifteen yards, what a loser.'"
"I guarantee that's what their f***ing talking like in the back. Whatever, power trip. I'm sick of those f***ing people."
Crosby and Bosa will play each other twice next season -- the Raiders and Chargers are division rivals -- and we're sure neither guy will forget what was said.