Joey Bosa Cops Insane Waterfront Mansion After Signing $135 Mil Contract

Chargers star Joey Bosa is finally spending some of the cash he got after signing his mega, $135 million contract last year ... copping an insane waterfront mansion in Florida this month.

TMZ Sports has confirmed ... the L.A. superstar just bought the crib in Fort Lauderdale -- his childhood hometown -- and the pad is amazing.

Pictures of the place, which was listed by realtor Tim Elmes, show it's right on the water, with an open floor plan and a ton of windows to soak in the view.

The house also comes with a dock, a wet bar, a pool and a fire table ... and it even features an elevator inside!!

Unclear what the final cost of the place was -- but it was last listed at $6,995,000.

Of course, Bosa just inked a huge, new contract with the Chargers back in 2020 ... so making the payments ain't going to be too much of a problem.