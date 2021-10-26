Joey Bosa Cops Insane Waterfront Mansion After Signing $135 Mil Contract
10/26/2021 10:04 AM PT
Chargers star Joey Bosa is finally spending some of the cash he got after signing his mega, $135 million contract last year ... copping an insane waterfront mansion in Florida this month.
TMZ Sports has confirmed ... the L.A. superstar just bought the crib in Fort Lauderdale -- his childhood hometown -- and the pad is amazing.
Pictures of the place, which was listed by realtor Tim Elmes, show it's right on the water, with an open floor plan and a ton of windows to soak in the view.
The house also comes with a dock, a wet bar, a pool and a fire table ... and it even features an elevator inside!!
Unclear what the final cost of the place was -- but it was last listed at $6,995,000.
.@jbbigbear's contract extension led to a moment he’ll never forget 🙏#HardKnocksNow | @chargers pic.twitter.com/ftmlaRUGpe— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) August 4, 2020 @NFLFilms
Of course, Bosa just inked a huge, new contract with the Chargers back in 2020 ... so making the payments ain't going to be too much of a problem.
Bosa, meanwhile, has been producing since the Bolts forked over the cash his way ... he recorded 7.5 sacks in 10 games last year, and has 3.5 QB takedowns in 6 games so far this season.